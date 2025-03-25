Queer poet Kaya Ortiz to appear at the Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival

Queer poet Kaya Ortiz is one of the many acclaimed authors set to appear at this year’s Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival that runs from the 2nd to 4th May.

Past & Parallel Lives, the debut poetry collection by Ortiz has just been released by Fremantle Press after she picked up the 2024 Dorothy Hewett Award.

Described as a sharp and moving collection of poems the publisher describes Past & Parallel Lives as a rippling reflection on being alien, queer, and other.

“These poems yearn for home and belonging after migration, religion, and coming out. Kaya Ortiz’s award-winning debut shines with authenticity – this is a courageous departure from a past life, towards a queer future and a poetic return to self.”

Ortiz is described as a queer Filipino poet of in/articulate identities and record-keeper of ancient histories. Their writing has appeared in Portside Review, Westerly, Australian Poetry Journal, Best of Australian Poems 2021 and After Australia (Affirm Press 2020).

During the festival Ortiz will also hold a workshop titled: Writing identity and the self.

Ortiz will be joined by an impressive line up of writers over the three-day event.

The international line-up features 2024 Booker Prize Winner Samantha Harvey (UK), beloved award-winning writer Marian Keyes (Ireland), journalist and former war correspondent Peter Godwin (USA) and rockstar philosopher Professor A.C Grayling (UK), who is back for his second festival, each discussing their new releases.

Festival favourites Julia Baird and Jane Caro return in 2025 to host main stage sessions alongside Claire Nichols from ABC Radio National’s The Book Show. Jane also features in a session about her new release Lyrebird. She will host the Official Festival Launch on Friday 2 May at Nala Bardip Mia – Margaret River HEART featuring thought- provoking welcome addresses by Professor A.C Grayling, Samantha Harvey and Chris Flynn.

Across the weekend on the Main Stage award winning journalist and author, Stan Grant discusses his powerful new book, Murriyang: Song of Time. Hannah Kent (Burial Rites, The Good People, Devotion) explores themes of belonging, displacement, and the search for home in her evocative new literary memoir, Always Home, Always Homesick.

Acclaimed Australian author Charlotte Wood (The Natural Way of Things, The Weekend) discusses her novel shortlisted for the 2024 Booker Prize, Stone Yard Devotional, the inspiration behind it, her writing process, and how she crafts characters whose emotional depth resonates with readers.

Bestselling author Markus Zusak (The Book Thief, Bridge of Clay) discusses Three Wild Dogs and the Truth, his new heartfelt memoir of chaos, comedy, and love reflecting on connection, disorder, and the profound ways animals teach us about loyalty, identity, and belonging.

The Main Stage program concludes on the Sunday with Dr Anita Heiss (Dirrayawadha) and award-winning WA actress Tasma Walton for the launch of Anita’s new imprint, Bundyi Publishing (Simon & Schuster Australia), which debuts Tasma’s novel (I Am Nan’nert’garrook). Together discussing their new historical fiction novels, exploring themes of truth-telling through First Nations eyes, ancestral connections, family stories, and illuminating personal journeys within a broader cultural history—highlighting resilience, cultural identity, and connection to Country.

The weekend kicks off at midday on Friday 2 May with a free program of events on the Main Stage at Nala Bardip Mia – Margaret River HEART. Bestselling author Inga Simpson (Willowman, The Last Woman in the World) discusses her powerful new novel, The Thinning, set in a near-future world on the brink of collapse, longlisted for the prestigious 2025 Stella Prize.

Craig Semple will deliver an inspiring talk on his book Getting Back Up Again, a powerful account of overcoming post-traumatic stress disorder and rebuilding a life of hope and resilience. Followed by Jock Serong, back for his second festival, exploring themes of legacy, love, grief, and reinvention, and the process of weaving together such a complex, multi-layered narrative in his latest novel, Cherrywood. Spanning both 1916 Edinburgh and 1993 Melbourne.

The full program is now available for download and tickets are on sale now.