Queer teen series ‘Heartstopper’ lands at Netflix this weekend

New series Heartstopper arrives on Netflix this weekend. It’s scheduled for release on April 22nd, but given the different time zones, it’ll probably appear on our screens on Saturday in Australia.

The series shares the story of teenagers Charlie and Nick who find themselves attracted to each other. Joe Locke will play Charlie Spring, while Kit Connor will play love interest Nick Nelson. It’s based on the popular graphic novel by Alice Oseman.

Connor previously appeared in the films Rocketman and Little Joe, as well as the children’s series Rocket’s Island. He also provided the voice of Pantalaimon in His Dark Materials.

Author and illustrator Alice Oseman began her web comic Heartstopper on Tumblr, enjoying the process of creating a story slowly overtime and interacting with readers about how it might progress. There are now several volumes of the graphic novels.

Much of the rest of the cast is made up of new faces including William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, and Tobie Donovan as Issac Henderson.

A familiar face amongst the cast is Sebastian Croft who will play Ben Hope, he previously played Ned Stark in flashback scenes in Game of Thrones.

Also among the cast is Fisayo Akinade, who memorably played Dean Monroe in Russel T Davies dual shows Cucumber and Banana. He’s playing Mr Akinade in the television adaptation of Heartstopper.

