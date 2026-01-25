Queer themed short ‘A Friend of Dorothy’ nominated for an Oscar

The British short film A Friend of Dorothy is in the running for an Oscar. The film which features appearances from stars Miriam Margolyes and Stephen Fry was included in the nominees announced in Los Angeles.

The film is one of five nominated as Best Live Action Short. The film is written and directed by actor Lee Knight, and tells the story of a lonely widow’s quiet life is upended when a teenage boy accidentally kicks his football into her garden.

The cast is rounded out by Alistair Nwachukwu, who plays neighbour JJ, and Oscar Lloyd who plays Dorothy’s grandson. The film has been picking up awards at film festivals including being named the Best Teen Short Film at Newfest, the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

A Friend of Dorothy is up against Butcher’s Stain from Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi. It’s about an Arab Israeli working in a supermarket in Tel Aviv who is accused of ripping down posters of the Hamas hostages that are on display in the staff break room.

Also nominated is Jane Austin’s Period Drama by filmmakers Julia Aks and Steve Pinder. Set in 1813 it presents an awkward situation. In the middle of a long-awaited marriage proposal, Miss Estrogenia Talbot gets her period. Her suitor, Mr. Dickley, mistakes the blood for an injury, and it soon becomes clear that his expensive education has missed a spot.

The third nominee is The Singers from US filmmakers Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt. It’s set in a bar where an impromptu singing competition breaks out. It has its world Premiere at SXSW in 2025 and was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival. It’s picked up 35 awards from 49 film festival screenings.

Rounding out the category is French film Two People Changing Saliva by Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata. It’s also a queer themed story. In a society where kissing is punishable by death, and people pay for things by receiving slaps to the face. Angine, an unhappy woman, shops compulsively in a department store. There, she becomes fascinated by a playful salesgirl. Despite the prohibition of kissing, the two become close, raising the suspicions of a jealous colleague.

New record set for most nomination for a single film

Feature film Sinners has set a new record for the most nominations in single year. It’s picked up 16 nominations breaking the record of 14 nominations set by All About Eve in 1951. It was equaled by Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016).

The vampire film has garnered a Best Actor nomination for Michael B. Jordan, Best Supporting Actor nomination for Delroy Lindo, and Best Supporting Actress nod for Wunmi Mosaku. It’s also up for the statue for Best Casting, Cinematography, Costume Design, Direction, Editing, Make Up and Hair Styling, Music, Song, Production Design, Sound, Visual Effect, Original Screenplay as well as being nominated for the Best Picture category.

Also in the Best Picture Category is Bugoia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, and Train Dreams.

Two Australian actor are in the running for an Oscar. Rose Byrne is nominated for Best Actress for her role in indie film If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You. She recently took home a Golden Globe for the same role. While Jacob Elordi is up for Best Supporting Actor for Frankenstein.

The Oscars will take place on March 16th (Australian time). Check out the full list of nominations.