Zoë Coombs Marr is ready to explore Australia’s hidden LGBTIQA+ history

Award-winning comedian and professional lesbian Zoë Coombs Marr is ready to take you on a journey as she uncovers hidden LGBTQIA+ histories in a landmark documentary series, Queerstralia, premiering on Tuesday, 28th February at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Across three episodes, the series promises to wipe away the straightwashing and peer into the untold and frankly fascinating Queer history of Australia. You’ll meet gay diggers, lesbian convict gangs and trans pioneers, cross dressing bushrangers, legendary drag acts and the modern-day heroes who have fought for change and acceptance.

The series will also allow audiences to understand how colonisation affected First Nations sexualities, how the Queer community has found strength in diversity and how hard life can be when you are criminalised and pathologised just for being your authentic self.

Along the way, you’ll also encounter stories of protest and persecution, of love and despair, of adaptability and resilience. You’ll see how far this country has come and how far it has to go.

Throughout the series, Queer Australians of all stripes will join Zoë to explore significant moments of their lives and our shared history. Activist, writer and actor Nayuka Gorrie will also be on hand to help guide viewers through Indigenous experiences.

