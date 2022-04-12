Quinn Christopherson shares new tune ‘2005’ from debut album

Last year we totally fell in love with Quinn Christopherson and his EP I Am Bubblegum. Now he’s back with the first track from his upcoming debut LP.

2005 is a nostalgia filled tune which sees Christopherson recalling life in his teenage years when you spent your time catching up with friends on Microsoft Messenger, puka shell necklaces were fashionable and you had time to read books.

The track is the first song of Christopherson’s album which will be out later this year.

Christopherson has been hard at work since bursting onto the scene in 2019 when he won NPR’s Tiny Desk competition. Since then he has toured the US with Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Shura, Portugal The Man.

We can’t wait to hear the Ahtna Athabaskan and Iñupiaq singer-songwriter’s album when it drops.

Check out the video.

