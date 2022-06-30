Quinn Christopherson shares ‘Thanks’ ahead of album release

Quinn Christopherson recently announced his highly anticipated debut album, Write Your Name In Pink, to be released by Play It Again Sam Records on September 16 – with a vinyl release later in the year.

Christopherson is a singer-songwriter from Anchorage, Alaska, the youngest of four children born there to Native parents—his mother is Ahtna Athabascan, from the state’s interior; his father is Iñupiat, from the Northwest Arctic. Quinn is also transgender, a man who says he’s endured a lifetime of strangers trying to reduce him to this gender or that.

Write Your Name In Pink offers a groundbreaking record and a masterclass in songwriting and storytelling alike. Today, Christopherson shares new single Thanks.

Thanks is Quinn’s winning love letter to his partner, Emma, so specific he confesses to arachnophobia and bouts of crippling self-doubt above sequenced synths that blossom like love itself.

“Everyone has little check boxes they look for in a partner and this song is all my boxes and they are all checked,” Chrisopherson said of the new track.

Thanks follows previous singles Evelene, 2005, and Bubblegum show why the Alaskan artist is one of the most excited new songwriters to emerge on the scene in recent years.

“Write Your Name in Pink comes from reflection, sifting through experiences— good and bad,” Christopherson shares of his debut studio album.

“I have found empathy for myself and those in my life. This record is a celebration of youth, an exercise in forgiveness, and an expression of gratitude to have made it this far.”

Write Your Name In Pink is due for release on September 16.

Image: Emma Sheffer

