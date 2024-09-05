R U OK? It’s a question that can be asked any day.

R U OK? is calling on LGBTIQ+ communities and allies to ask R U OK? Any Day, because life happens every day.

The reminder comes as the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reports LGBTIQ+ communities experience higher levels of mental ill health, suicidality and self-harm, compared with the general population.

“Although many LGBTIQ+ people live healthy and happy lives, research suggests they are disproportionately impacted by suicide,” said Katherine Newton, CEO R U OK?.

“The increased risk among LGBTIQ+ individuals are not inherently linked to their sexuality, gender identity or intersex characteristics. Instead, these risks stem from psychological distress caused by related discrimination, prejudice, abuse, and exclusion.”

R U OK? research has found an overwhelming majority (90%) of people who are regularly asked R U OK? feel more supported, connected and cared about.



“We see an increase in supporting behaviours around R U OK?Day, our National Day of Action,” Newton said. “However, we know life happens every day. Our message to all those living in Australia is don’t wait; Ask R U OK? Any Day because a meaningful conversation can change a life.”

R U OK Ambassador Scott Perkins.

R U OK? Community Ambassador Scott Perkins identifies as a member of the LGBTIQ+ community. Perkins lives on the Darug Nation in Penrith and agrees there is a need for R U OK? conversations throughout the year.



“I have supported many friends and colleagues through life’s ups and downs, and there have been times those close to me have shared they have wanted to take their own lives,” Perkins shared.



R U OK? has dedicated resources to help build confidence within the LGBTIQ+ community and allies to have meaningful R U OK? conversations throughout the year.



“I have learned the value of a simple conversation and checking in to see if those in my world are OK,” Perkins continued. “Having these conversations early and regularly has helped those struggling to change their outlook on life and the future.”

“A lot can happen in a year, a month, or even a week,” Katherine Newton said. “Whether it’s your friend, family member, colleague, partner, or teammate, the people you care about go through life’s ups and downs every day,



“By checking in regularly with the people close to you, you can help prevent small things from becoming big things.”



R U OK?Day, our National Day of Action is Thursday, 12 September 2024 when we remind everyone to Ask R U OK? Any Day because life happens every day.



Visit ruok.org.au for free tips and tools to build a R U OK? Culture across your year.



QLife provides free and anonymous phone and online LGBTIQ+ support and referral from 3pm – midnight local time every day. Call 1800 184 527 or chat online at qlife.org.au.



Lifeline provides free and confidential crisis support at any time of day or night. Call 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online at lifeline.org.au.



13YARN is a free 24/7 service offering crisis support for Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people. Call 13YARN (13 92 76).