Rabble Books owner Nat Latter set to join Bayswater Council

Nat Latter looks set to join the City of Bayswater council. While the official notification is yet to come, it’s clear that Latter has enough votes to claim victory for the South Ward position on the local government authority.

The owner of Maylands queer friendly Rabble Books is also one of the organisers of Perth’s Drag Queen Storytime events. They’ll replace current councilor Catherine Ehrhardt who has served for the last eight years.

Latter was one of four candidates vying for voter’s support at this weekend’s election. Alongside Ehrhardt, local business owner and LGBTIQA+ community identity Keith Archer who owns Maylands’ institution Chapel on Whitley was also a candidate, as was lawyer and community advocate Ben Bullock.

In a social media post Latter thanked supporters for the hard work and help.

“I’m so proud of this campaign, and everyone in the community who gave their support. It was not an easy campaign, and winning was never assured. We did it together.” Latter said.

Thank you to everyone who gave me advice, talked to your networks, supported me publicly, leafleted, knocked on doors, put up a sign, voted for me, helped out in any way.”

Latter also had a lot of praise for Ehrhardt’s contribution over the last eight years.

