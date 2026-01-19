Search
Rainbow Families battle it out at Lazer Blaze Joondalup

Community

Rainbow Families of WA kicked off the year with a free community event at Lazer Blaze Joondalup.  

Lazer Blaze owner, Michael Thomas, generously offered the entire play day for free to Rainbow Families, supported by his husband Brendon and three staff members to create a warm, welcoming and well organised space for everyone attending.

Michael Thomas with Pride WA Chair Peter Foster and his family.

Thomas said supporting inclusion was an important value for the company.

“At Lazer Blaze, diversity and inclusion are core to everything we do. We host many queer families and events where people can enjoy their time and feel comfortable and safe. As a gay dad, I know how important it is to provide safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community, and that is why events like this are so important.”

From the moment the doors opened, both kids and adults jumped straight into the action. Families raced across the glowing interactive pixel floor, while others suited up for laser tag battles filled with excitement and friendly competition.

Paul Hadfield-Jia from Rainbow Families Australia said the day was a great success.

“It was great to provide an event with entertainment for all ages, with parents also getting involved in the fun. We had original families from 2012 attending, alongside some wonderful new families. Rainbow Families continues its commitment to building awareness, acceptance and connection through our events.”

Rainbow Families has many more events planned throughout the year. Follow their social media channels to stay connected and find out what is coming up next.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

