Rainbow Families launches first ever national survey

Community

Rainbow Families has just launched something big. The first ever Rainbow Families National Survey has officially opened, inviting LGBTQ+ parents, carers, guardians of children from across Australia to share their lived experiences.

The group say that for too long, rainbow families have been largely invisible in the data that shapes services, funding, and public policy. This survey aims to change that by building an evidence based picture of what everyday life actually looks like for LGBTQ+ families.

The survey explores a wide range of topics, including health needs, children’s experiences in education, and overall family happiness and wellbeing. Together, these insights will help strengthen advocacy efforts and support better decision making by governments and service providers.

Paul Hadfield-Jia from Rainbow Families said the past year marked a major turning point for the organisation.

“Last year was a milestone for Rainbow Families, with the organisation becoming national. Here in Western Australia alone, 2025 saw us deliver more than 20 events, have a strong voice in the LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Strategy, and help achieve important legislative reforms for the WA queer community. 

“We are really excited about what 2026 has in store and are kicking off the year with the first ever Rainbow Families National Survey. It takes around 20 minutes to complete, and we encourage rainbow families across WA, both metro and regional, to take part.

“This survey is a chance to be counted, to be heard, and to help shape a more inclusive future for rainbow families across Australia.”

Rainbow families are encouraged to take part in the survey.

