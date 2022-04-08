Rainbow Timeline WA exhibition this weekend at Council House

The City of Perth’s Council House will be home to a local LGBTQIA+ history exhibition this weekend.

Presented by the City of Perth, Gay and Lesbian Archives of WA and Murdoch University Library Special Collections, the Rainbow Timeline shines a light on the history of LGBTQIA+ activism and culture in our city.

The collection has a particular focus on the history of CAMP Inc (Campaign Against Moral Persecution), who recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.

The exhibition also features rarely seen publications, miscellany and archival video from digital and physical archives.

Organisers have dedicated the exhibition to the late Perth icon Holly Wood, and the generations of people who have lived when voices were being silenced.

Rainbow Timeline will be at Council House until Sunday April 10. For more info, head to visitperth.com

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.