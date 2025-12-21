RAINBOWlers attracts new people to the sport of lawn bowls

Sunny weather on Sunday afternoon made the perfect conditions for RAINBOWlers, the initiative from Bowls WA that encourages people from the LGBTIQA+ communities to try out the sport.

Last week’s event was rained out, but this time round as people gathered at the Lake Monger Bowls Club looking out on to to the Galup Reserve, there wasn’t a cloud in sight, and plenty of people lining up to give bowls a go.

Friends Ben, Oksana and Ella were doing their best to land a bowl closest to the jack.

Ben admitted he’d cajoled his friends to come along to the event having previously attended some RAINBOWlers events in the past.

“I’ve seen a couple of the events that RAINBOWlers have done and I think they’re really wonderful, especially when they manage to get the intergenerational thing going, with young folks and old folks who wouldn’t link up otherwise.”

Despite being to events before, this was Ben’s first time to take to the green and give the sport a go.

“I’ve been to the event, but I’d never given it a shot before.” Ben said, before declaring that the experience had been a lot of fun.

Ben and Ella questioned how Oksana had taken to the sport like a duck to water, but she explained her prowess.

“It’s beginner’s luck – really.” she stressed.

“I think she’s our generation’s bowling prodigy, we’ll see her at the Olympics.” Ella joked, after being beaten in the latest round of the game.

Together the trio declared they’d loved the sport because it was relaxed and sociable, while also having an edge of competition.

Inside the club rooms Local band Midnight Angel played, and Santa was there too!

RAINBOW-lers, is Bowls WA and the WA Government’s new social bowls event created specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

No prior experience is required, and all necessary equipment is provided. Clubs participating in this initiative have received LGBTQIA+ inclusivity education thanks to GRAI – Gay Rights in Ageing Inc.

Find out more about RAINBOWLers and look out for their next events.