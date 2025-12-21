Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

RAINBOWlers attracts new people to the sport of lawn bowls

Community

Sunny weather on Sunday afternoon made the perfect conditions for RAINBOWlers, the initiative from Bowls WA that encourages people from the LGBTIQA+ communities to try out the sport.

Last week’s event was rained out, but this time round as people gathered at the Lake Monger Bowls Club looking out on to to the Galup Reserve, there wasn’t a cloud in sight, and plenty of people lining up to give bowls a go.

- Advertisement -

Friends Ben, Oksana and Ella were doing their best to land a bowl closest to the jack.

Ben admitted he’d cajoled his friends to come along to the event having previously attended some RAINBOWlers events in the past.

“I’ve seen a couple of the events that RAINBOWlers have done and I think they’re really wonderful, especially when they manage to get the intergenerational thing going, with young folks and old folks who wouldn’t link up otherwise.”

Despite being to events before, this was Ben’s first time to take to the green and give the sport a go.

“I’ve been to the event, but I’d never given it a shot before.” Ben said, before declaring that the experience had been a lot of fun.

Ben and Ella questioned how Oksana had taken to the sport like a duck to water, but she explained her prowess.

“It’s beginner’s luck – really.” she stressed.

“I think she’s our generation’s bowling prodigy, we’ll see her at the Olympics.” Ella joked, after being beaten in the latest round of the game.

Together the trio declared they’d loved the sport because it was relaxed and sociable, while also having an edge of competition.

Inside the club rooms Local band Midnight Angel played, and Santa was there too!

RAINBOW-lers, is Bowls WA and the WA Government’s new social bowls event created specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

No prior experience is required, and all necessary equipment is provided. Clubs participating in this initiative have received LGBTQIA+ inclusivity education thanks to GRAI – Gay Rights in Ageing Inc.

Find out more about RAINBOWLers and look out for their next events.

Latest

News

Research aims to close cancer prevention gap for gay and bisexual men

0
Rates of anal cancer are growing in Australia, particularly among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
News

Three young New Zealanders escape jail time over Grindr assaults

0
There the latest vigilante group to be caught targeting gay men.
Culture

Mika delivers video for ‘Immortal Love’

0
Mika has delivered a video for his latest song Immortal Love. The track is from his upcoming album Hyperlove.
Culture

Daniel Monks career is going from strength to strength

0
The Perth raised actor will appear in two upcoming international television series.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Research aims to close cancer prevention gap for gay and bisexual men

0
Rates of anal cancer are growing in Australia, particularly among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
News

Three young New Zealanders escape jail time over Grindr assaults

0
There the latest vigilante group to be caught targeting gay men.
Culture

Mika delivers video for ‘Immortal Love’

0
Mika has delivered a video for his latest song Immortal Love. The track is from his upcoming album Hyperlove.
Culture

Daniel Monks career is going from strength to strength

0
The Perth raised actor will appear in two upcoming international television series.
Community

Meet Mr Bear Perth 2025, it’s Mikey!

0
Mikey shares how he found his tribe with Bears Perth.

Research aims to close cancer prevention gap for gay and bisexual men

Graeme Watson -
Rates of anal cancer are growing in Australia, particularly among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
Read more

Three young New Zealanders escape jail time over Grindr assaults

OUTinPerth -
There the latest vigilante group to be caught targeting gay men.
Read more

Mika delivers video for ‘Immortal Love’

Graeme Watson -
Mika has delivered a video for his latest song Immortal Love. The track is from his upcoming album Hyperlove.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture