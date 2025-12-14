Search
OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

RAINBOWlers gathering washed out, but there’s more next week

Lifestyle

A huge thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon saw Perth residents drenched, with roads quickly flooding and trees falling across the city with the wild winds and sudden downpour.

The torrent of water curtailed the planned gathering of RAINBOWlers at the Bayswater Bowls Club. The green was underwater, and so was half of the club rooms. Those who had been hoping to play still got to socialise, and next week they’ll be another chance to give Bowls a go with an event at Lake Monger.

RAINBOW-lers, is Bowls WA and the WA Government’s new social bowls event created specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

No prior experience is required, and all necessary equipment is provided. Clubs participating in this initiative have received LGBTQIA+ inclusivity education thanks to GRAI – Gay Rights in Ageing Inc.

Leigh Andrew Hill spoke to Jen Beha at Pride Fairday about the new initiative to get more members of the LGBTIQA+ communities to give the sport a go.

Next week there will be another chance to give bowls a go.

Lake Monger Bowls Club is another of WA’s most progressive clubs. The Club is situated in a beautiful location with views of Lake Monger. Live music is a regular at the club with artists making the most of the water backdrop by performing outside.

Midnight Angel will be performing at the club during RAINBOW-lers social bowls on Sunday December 21st 2025, 3pm to 6pm.

Get all the details about the event and RAINBOWLers.

Culture

Take a look at ‘Tip Toe’: First images of new Russell T Davies show

0
Alan Cuming and David Morrissey star in the new UK series.
Community

Connections Nightclub shines in gold for 50th birthday

0
It was a night filled with queer joy, community spirit, and stunning performances.
Community

Perth celebrates Connections 50th birthday

0
Generations of Connections loyal customers turned out to mark the big 50.
Culture

Kylie’s ready for XMAS – check out her latest video

0
Kylie's latest version of her Christmas album has gone straight to the top of the UK charts.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture