RAINBOWlers head to Albany Pride

The popular LGBTIQA+ friendly law bowls event RAINBOWlers will be part of the Albany Pride celebrations on Sunday 1st March.

Head down to the Emu Point Bowling Club at 2 Birss Street for a friendly game of bowls, it’s okay if you’ve never played this is your chance to learn in a friendly atmosphere.

The event will be running from 3pm until 5pm and drinks and snacks will be available at the bar.

A RAINBOWLERS event in 2025.

RAINBOW-lers, is Bowls WA and the WA Government’s new social bowls event created specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

No prior experience is required, and all necessary equipment is provided. Clubs participating in this initiative have received LGBTQIA+ inclusivity education thanks to GRAI – Gay Rights in Ageing Inc.

Find out more about RAINBOWLers and look out for their next events.