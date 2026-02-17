Search
RAINBOWlers head to Albany Pride

Community

The popular LGBTIQA+ friendly law bowls event RAINBOWlers will be part of the Albany Pride celebrations on Sunday 1st March.

Head down to the Emu Point Bowling Club at 2 Birss Street for a friendly game of bowls, it’s okay if you’ve never played this is your chance to learn in a friendly atmosphere.

The event will be running from 3pm until 5pm and drinks and snacks will be available at the bar.

A RAINBOWLERS event in 2025.

RAINBOW-lers, is Bowls WA and the WA Government’s new social bowls event created specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

No prior experience is required, and all necessary equipment is provided. Clubs participating in this initiative have received LGBTQIA+ inclusivity education thanks to GRAI – Gay Rights in Ageing Inc.

Find out more about RAINBOWLers and look out for their next events.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

