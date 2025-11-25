Search
Raine Square is celebrating PrideFEST

Local

Raine Square is getting in on the action of PrideFEST.

Among the many activities taking place is glittering runway shows, drag performances, immersive exhibitions and storytelling. Each activation is designed to highlight identity, artistry and community in a space that welcomes all.|

Some of the standout events in this year’s line-up include the return of the ‘Rainebow
Runway’, a celebration of fashion, identity, and community. Plus there’s Drag Bingo hosted by the
fabulous Dean Misdale.

Visitors can also explore the ‘House of Wings Exhibition’, enjoy weekly drag performances, and discover powerful queer storytelling through the Short Story Machine.

The Rainebow Runway will be taking place on Saturday 29th November from 12pm through to 4pm. It’ll include two runways shows, plus drag performances from Prism and Donna Kebab, dance performances, a DJ set from Her Highness and heaps more.

Check out everything happening at Raine Square.

News

Fire at G.A.Y in Auckland treated as suspicious

0
Police are investigating the incident.
News

UK puberty blocker trial draws criticism from both sides of the trans health debate

0
The trial has been welcomed by Dr Hillary Cass author of the Cass Review, but political activists are opposed.
Culture

Breakout pop star Rose Gray announces east coast tour

0
The rising star is heading down under for her first Australian tour.
News

New South Wales man convicted over trans hate speech

0
Its the first time there has been a prosecution based around transgender vilification.

