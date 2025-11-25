Raine Square is celebrating PrideFEST

Raine Square is getting in on the action of PrideFEST.

Among the many activities taking place is glittering runway shows, drag performances, immersive exhibitions and storytelling. Each activation is designed to highlight identity, artistry and community in a space that welcomes all.|



Some of the standout events in this year’s line-up include the return of the ‘Rainebow

Runway’, a celebration of fashion, identity, and community. Plus there’s Drag Bingo hosted by the

fabulous Dean Misdale.

Visitors can also explore the ‘House of Wings Exhibition’, enjoy weekly drag performances, and discover powerful queer storytelling through the Short Story Machine.

The Rainebow Runway will be taking place on Saturday 29th November from 12pm through to 4pm. It’ll include two runways shows, plus drag performances from Prism and Donna Kebab, dance performances, a DJ set from Her Highness and heaps more.

Check out everything happening at Raine Square.



