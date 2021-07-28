Rapper DaBaby launches into homophobic rant during live show

US rapper DaBaby is under fire after he launched in a homophobic rant during a live show over the weekend.

Performing at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival the musician called on audience members to hold their mobile phones with the light turned on, but his invitation came with a huge serving of homophobia.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” said DaBaby. “Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

After he was called out about his comments the singer went on to release a video saying what he and his fans did during his live show was no concern for people who only saw a short a clip on the internet. He then went on to say he saw a gay man in a crop top enjoying his show.

In the United Kingdom the Terrance Higgins Trust said there was no place for comments like those made by DaBaby.

It’s wrong for people living with HIV to be made to feel lesser or excluded because of their diagnosis – it should be unacceptable in the music industry and in society at large,” Richard Angell, Campaigns Director at the Trust told the media.

“Comments like DaBaby’s perpetuate HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV.

“You can now live a long, healthy life with HIV thanks to medical progress when you’re diagnosed and accessing treatment.”

Pop star Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on a version of her tune Levitating.

“I’m surprised and horrified by DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with,” Dua Lipa posted to Instagram.

“I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 per cent with the LGTBQ community.

“We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

