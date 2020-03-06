R&B icon and chef Kelis is coming to Freo.Social this April

Grammy nominated R&B icon and Le Cordon Bleu trained chef Kelis is coming to Freo.Social this April.

Born and raised in Harlem, New York, Kelis Rogers, better known by just her first name, first came to prominence singing the hook of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s hit Got Your Money.

Kelis will be performing her hits from across her six album discography, from her smash hit Milkshake, to her Andre3000 collab Millionaire, Bounce with Calvin Harris and her journey into electronica with Acapella.

Years of chart-dominating songs and thrilling, boundary-pushing music followed resulting in millions of albums sold and numerous top 10 hits.

She has released six albums, won Brit, Q, and NME Awards, and been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Her latest album Food, made with a live band and horn section, mints a sound that is rootsy, raw, and soulful without ever being retro. Upon release, the album was praised as one of her most adventurous works yet.

Kelis has toured every corner of the world, performed at every major festival, and shared the stage with the world’s top artists. A fashion icon and designer muse since the early days of her career, she is celebrated for a personal style which is often as creative and forward-thinking as the music she makes.

Kelis has also released her debut cookbook with My Life on a Plate, and her line of gourmet sauces Bounty & Full.

Kelis will be at Freo.Social on Wednesday 29th April. For tickets and more information head to moshtix.com.au

