‘Reckless’: New First Nations-led comedy thriller premieres this November

An all new comedy-drama from Mystery Road writer Kodie Bedford and Cleverman‘s Stuart Page is coming to SBS and NITV next month.

Reckless follows the story of feuding siblings June (Tasma Walton) and Charlie (Hunter Page-Lochard) as they cover up a hit-and-run accident in Walyalup – also known as Fremantle.

As their lies spiral out of control, Reckless promises a wild ride through guilt, loyalty and bad decisions that’s equal parts thrilling and uniquely Australian in its sense of humour.

Walton and Page-Lochard are joined by an outstanding cast including Jessica De Gouw, Clarence Ryan, Jane Harber, Tracy Mann, Kelton Pell, Matthew Dyktynski, Steve Le Marquand and Kath and Kim star Peter Rowsthorn.

Hunter Page-Lochard as CHARLIE and Tasma Walton as JUNE, RECKLESS – Photograph by David Dare Parker

Reckless is an adaptation of Neil Forsyth’s Scottish mystery thriller Guilt, which aired on BBC from 2019 – 2023. BBC Studios Productions Australia is collaborating with SBS and NITV on this new version of the tale, with support from Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive.

Reckless premieres on SBS, NITV and SBS On Demand on Wednesday, 12 November.

Images: David Dare-Parker