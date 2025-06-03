Refugee Week 2025 is all about ‘Finding Freedom: Diversity in Community’

Refugee Week is marked in June of each year, growing out of World Refugee Day to create a week of community connection and events.

In 2025, the theme is Finding Freedom: Diversity in Community – celebrating what makes communities strong, welcoming and meaningfully inclusive.

As the world reflects on the challenges and contributions that refugees have made to our communities, this year is focused on folks coming together and embracing people of all genders, sexualities, backgrounds or religions.

Refugee Council of Australia Deputy CEO Adama Kamara says Refugee Week is a powerful reminder of the potential that emerges when people are welcomed and supported.

“Refugee Week is an opportunity for all of us to come together and celebrate the strength, resilience and contributions from people from refugee backgrounds,” Kamara said.

“It’s also a time to recognise the power of inclusive communities in helping people rebuild their lives with dignity, safety and a real sense of belonging.”

From June 15 – 21, hundreds of events will be held across the country including music and art festivals, film screenings, community get-togethers and more. World Refugee Day is marked each year on 20 June.

If you’d like to get involved with Refugee Week 2025, head to refugeeweek.org.au