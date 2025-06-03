Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Refugee Week 2025 is all about ‘Finding Freedom: Diversity in Community’

Lifestyle

Refugee Week is marked in June of each year, growing out of World Refugee Day to create a week of community connection and events.

In 2025, the theme is Finding Freedom: Diversity in Community – celebrating what makes communities strong, welcoming and meaningfully inclusive.

As the world reflects on the challenges and contributions that refugees have made to our communities, this year is focused on folks coming together and embracing people of all genders, sexualities, backgrounds or religions.

Refugee Council of Australia Deputy CEO Adama Kamara says Refugee Week is a powerful reminder of the potential that emerges when people are welcomed and supported.

“Refugee Week is an opportunity for all of us to come together and celebrate the strength, resilience and contributions from people from refugee backgrounds,” Kamara said.

“It’s also a time to recognise the power of inclusive communities in helping people rebuild their lives with dignity, safety and a real sense of belonging.”

From June 15 – 21, hundreds of events will be held across the country including music and art festivals, film screenings, community get-togethers and more. World Refugee Day is marked each year on 20 June.

If you’d like to get involved with Refugee Week 2025, head to refugeeweek.org.au

News

Oops! Labor accidently claims Dorinda Cox is Western Australia’s first Indigenous senator

0
The announcement might have been a surprise to former Labor senator Patrick Dodson.
Culture

Queer Screen Film Fest launches competition for emerging artists

0
The Emerging Feature Competition will spotlight up-and-coming filmmakers creating LGBTQIA+ cinema.
News

International experts unite to call for new strategy as STI rates rise

0
Researchers and policy leaders are urging lawmakers to put greater focus on a population-wide approach to combat STIs.
Culture

Review | ‘Such a Resounding Silence’ is a call to action

0
Shining a light on stories that have been long silenced, the footage is raw and disturbing, but it ultimately leads to life-long journeys of healing.

