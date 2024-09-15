Registrations are now open for the 2024 Pride Run and Walk

The annual Pride Run and Walk has quickly established itself as one of the highlights of the annual Perth PrideFEST.

The event run by the Perth Front Runners sees hundreds of people meeting up for an energetic run, or a more leisurely walk, along the banks of the Swan River.

Registrations for this year’s event are now open, and everyone’s invited to take part.

There’ll be entertainment after the exercise, and the awarding of a prize for the best dressed too!

The best thing about the event though is it’s a great way to see heaps of friends and meet new people.

The run and walk take place on Saturday 16th November from 9am at Elizabeth Quay and there’s a couple of different routes.

You can choose from a 7km or 5kn run or a 3km walk, roll, stroll, jog option. It is expected most people would complete the route in 30 – 45 minutes.