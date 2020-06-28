Remember Yello? They’re back with new tune ‘Wabu Duba’

Yello had huge hits in the 80’s with tracks including The Race and Oh Yeah, which featured prominently in the film Ferris Beuller’s Day Off.

The Swiss duo comprising Dieter Meier and Boris Blank first started releasing records in 1978, but it was their fourth album Stella that got them noticed around the world in the mid-1980s. Since they began they’ve released 13 albums of material and have been hailed as a major influence on many electronic musicians.

They’re about to put put their brand new record and the first single Waba Duba which captures their fun and odd personalities.

Take a listen.

