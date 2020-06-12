Remembering the 49 lives lost at Pulse Orlando, four years on

Today marks four years since the violent attack on Florida nightclub Pulse, which claimed the lives of 49 people and wounded 52 others in 2016.

In honour of those lost, the City of Orlando and Orange County governments honour June 12th as Orlando United Day, “A Day of Love and Kindness.”

Pulse nightclub owners also established the OnePulse Foundation in the names of the 49 killed that day, establishing a memorial on the site of the attacks, and launching a fund that provides community grants to care for survivors and victims families.

The OnePulse fund also provides an education program to promote LGBTIQ+ equality, and aims to construct an official memorial and museum to replace the interim model.

This year, as the US still observes physical distancing restrictions under COVID-19, OnePulse are taking the annual remembrance ceremony online.

“Every year during the ceremony, a rainbow has appeared during it. Whether it’s raining or not, we get a rainbow,” OnePulse CEO Barbara Poma told WMFE Radio in Florida.

“That’s really symbolic to the crowd. We know that the angels are with us — it’s a sign. Since this year we will not be having the ceremony on site we are asking Orlando and the community around the world to become that rainbow again and be that rainbow as it did on June 12.”

OnePulse also provide a virtual tour of the memorial at onepulsefoundation.org

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.

