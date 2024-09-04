Renowned trumpeter Chloe Rowlands set to collaborate with WAYJO

Acclaimed Brooklyn-based trumpeter Chloe Rowlands is heading to Australia to work with the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) and The Sydney Conservatorium of Music. She’ll also be teaming up with the aspiring jazz artists some shows too.

Chloe Rowlands, a Brooklyn-based trumpet player, composer, arranger, and music educator holds a faculty position at The New School College of Performing Arts (NYC).

- Advertisement -

She has collaborated with artists such as Fleet Foxes, the ten-time GRAMMY award-winning Manhattan Transfer, the GRAMMY award-winning The 8-Bit Big Band, Big Red Machine, Haley Heynderickx, and Theo Bleckmann. She is also a member of the critically acclaimed brass quartet The Westerlies.

This visit to Australian serves as an opportunity to celebrate Chloe’s artistic and community leadership as a queer, transgender woman.

Chloe with will work with undergraduates and high school students at the Sydney Conservatorium, and through WAYJO’s Progressions program that caters for female and non-binary identifying instrumentalists, on a wide range of improvisation skills culminating in concerts in both cities.

Artistic Director of WAYJO, Mace Francis, shared his excitement about the upcoming residency.

“It is great to be working nationally between Perth and Sydney to bring attention to these programs and share artists. WAYJO’s Progressions program grew from SIMA’s Young Women in Jazz program over 10 years ago so it is nice that the synergy and connection are still strong between these two cities to empower the gender in jazz issues.”

Chloe will work with the WAYJO Progressions participants over two weekends culminating in a public performance at Lyric’s Underground on September 15th. She will work with the young musicians on their musicianship, ensemble playing and improvisation skills as well as give an insight what it is like to work in the New York jazz scene as a trumpet player and composer.

Throughout the week in Perth, Chloe will also workshop with all of WAYJO’s ensembles including the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Night Orchestra’s and the WAYJO NC. Some of these rehearsals will be working towards a performance with Chloe at the Ellington Jazz Club on 14 September showcasing Chloe as a featured soloist in front of the Wednesday Night Orchestra.

The live performance at Lyric Lane’s Underground will take place on Sunday 15 September and tickets are on sale now.