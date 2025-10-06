Reprise Theatre Company get ready for their first show

A new independent theatre company has launched in Perth, Reprise Theatre Company will present their first production this November, a staging of Final Two.

The company is focused on staging Western Australian stories and will begin with a work from Emerging playwright Arthur Brown, which will be directed by Ardijan Teddy.

Final Two follows two finalists of hit dating show ‘This Funny Feeling’ as they summon the ghost of a former contestant — who has a lot to say.

“This show has been a long time coming,” Brown said, “I originally wrote this piece as part of Australian Theatre for Young People’s Fresh Ink program in 2023, and since then it has doubled in length and quadrupled in humour and impact, thanks to Adrijan’s brilliant directing and our fabulous cast and crew.”

“I can confidently say there is no production in WA doing what we’re doing.”

Director Adrijan Teddy said he was eager to work with the playwright.

“When I was asked to direct a show written by Arthur, I said yes before even knowing what it was about,” Teddy said. “I was in for a treat. A horror-comedy with messy transgender angst, campy reality TV show happenings and some of the funniest dialogue I have ever read? Get in my belly! I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to mess around with this brilliant script and see the world come to life.”

Cast member Kate Naunton Morgan describes the show as an outrageous comedy.

“What excites me most about Final Two is how it balances outrageous comedy with genuine heart. We get to play big, bold, messy characters, but at the core there’s still a story about love, identity, and wanting to be seen. I think audiences are going to love the chaos. If you’re a fan of reality TV, or any final-girl horror moment, this show is absolutely for you.

Final Two is presented as part of the Hayman Theatre Company’s third annual Alumni Project, in which graduates and current students of Curtin University’s Theatre Arts degree, along with members of the wider Perth arts community, come together to produce an exciting and timely play.

Final Two will run for a strictly limited season from November 13th to 28th at the Hayman Theatre, Curtin University, Bentley. Tickets are available now.

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Leigh Andrew Hill is an employee of Curtin University.