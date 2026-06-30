Greens call for a LGBTIQA+ commissioner for human rights

The Australian Greens have introduced legislation to create a dedicated LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner within the Australian Human Rights Commission.

Despite sexual orientation, gender identity and intersex status being protected under Commonwealth anti-discrimination law since 2013, they remain the only protected attributes without a dedicated Commissioner.

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“LGBTIQA+ Australians deserve the same level of protection and representation under federal law as other communities,” Greens LGBTIQA+ spokesperson Senator Nick McKim said.

“This is about equality before the law in practice, not just on paper.

“Discrimination against LGBTIQA+ people should be treated with the same seriousness as discrimination against other protected groups.

“Anything less is a double standard.

“The Greens’ legislation would establish a dedicated Commissioner and require a merit-based appointment process with meaningful involvement from LGBTIQA+ civil society organisations.

“For more than a decade, community organisations, legal experts and advocates have called for this reform. The Greens are turning that consensus into action.

“This reform is ready to go. It should not be buried in another inquiry.

“LGBTIQA+ Australians deserve the same institutional protection, visibility and respect that Parliament already affords to others.” McKim said.

Rodney Croome

National LGBTIQA+ lobby group, Just.Equal Australia, has welcomed an Australian Greens’ bill with spokesperson Rodney Croome saying there was a clear gap in the commission’s services.

“Given there are already commissioners for race, sex, age, children, indigenous people and people with disability, the absence of an LGBTIQA+ Discrimination Commissioner sends the message that discrimination against us matters less.”

“At a time when there is a rise in anti-LGBTIQA+ discrimination and hate it is more important than ever for there to be a Commissioner who has the time, resources and expertise to defend our human rights.”

“Just.Equal Australia has been campaigning for an LGBTIQA+ Discrimination Commissioner for many years so we’re happy Greens’ LGBTIQA+ spokesperson, Senator Nick McKim, has taken this important step forward.”

“We will now write to all parties and independents explaining the importance of the bill and asking them to support it.”

Croome praised the LGBTIQA+ human rights advocacy of Sex Discrimination Commissioner, Anna Cody, but said she is effectively a part-time LGBTIQA+ human rights advocate because of her role advocating against discrimination on other grounds including sex, marital status, pregnancy and family responsibilities.

Labor announced that it would appoint an LGBTIQA+ Discrimination Commissioner ahead of the 2016 federal election, but has not moved on the issue since. It also committed to updating the Sex Discrimination Act in relation to sex characteristics in 2022 after relevant reforms to the Fair Work Act, but has done nothing. Victoria’s Labor Government established the role of LGBTIQA+ Commissioner in 2015.