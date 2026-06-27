Police find ‘no offence’ over Deeming assault allegations directed at Matthew Guy

Victorian MP Moira Deeming has filed a police report alleging that Liberal colleague and former party leader Matthew Guy assaulted her at a public event last month. Victoria Police has since concluded its investigation, finding that no offence occurred.

Guy has called for Deeming to issue a public apology and said he is considering defamation action. Victorian Liberal leader Jess Wilson said she would wait for Deeming to return from overseas before speaking with her further about what occurred.

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The incident comes five months out from the Victorian state election, as the party attempts to show voters it has moved beyond internal disputes. Deeming previously successfully sued former leader John Pesutto for defamation over comments about her involvement in a rally led by British activist Kellie-Jay Keen.

Victorian Liberal MPs Moira Deeming and Matthew Guy.

In a statement, Victoria Police said they had concluded their investigation into reports of an alleged assault at a function on Sommerville Road in Sunshine West on 23 May.

“It was reported a woman was assaulted by a man at an event,” police said.

“The woman did not require medical attention, and the incident was reported to police on 16 June.

“Following a thorough investigation, it has been determined there was no offence detected.

“Investigators have engaged with the woman who made the report.”

Reports indicate that Deeming alleged Guy placed an arm around her neck during the interaction. Video footage from the event shows the two speaking across a staff member who works for Deeming. Guy can be seen touching her shoulder and appearing to pull her closer while speaking.

Guy faced media on Friday, reiterating his denial and calling for an apology from Deeming, as well as from Victorian Premier Jacinta Allen and Attorney-General Sonia Kilkenny.

“There is no ambiguity. I did not do what is alleged,” Guy said.

“The CCTV proves this, it did from the start, and Victoria Police agree.

“Moira Deeming owes me a public apology,” he said.

Late on Thursday Deeming said she stands by her account of the incident and has argued that the CCTV footage supports her version of events.

The ABC has reported that unnamed senior Victorian Liberals believe Deeming’s position in the party may be untenable, though any action would require a formal process.

OUTinPerth has contacted Moira Deeming for comment.