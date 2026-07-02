‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’ to premiere at Luna Leederville

The hotly-anticipated new film from non-binary writer and director Jane Schoenbrun (I Saw The TV Glow) is coming to Luna this July.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma stars Hannah Einbinder as Kris, a filmmaker looking to revitalise the classic horror franchise Camp Miasma.

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Kris meets Billy, played by the iconic Gillian Anderson, who played the film series original ‘final girl’ survivor, in the hopes of having her sign on to the new project.

As Kris gets to know the reclusive Billy, something much deeper begins to creep to the surface as the pair are thrust into an erotic, irreverant and gory tale.

Luna Leederville are celebrating the Perth premiere with a special winter screening by the fire, with special cocktails and tunes by DJ BEXX.

Check out the trailer below. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma premieres on Tuesday, 28 July at Luna.