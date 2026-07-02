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‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’ to premiere at Luna Leederville

Culture

The hotly-anticipated new film from non-binary writer and director Jane Schoenbrun (I Saw The TV Glow) is coming to Luna this July.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma stars Hannah Einbinder as Kris, a filmmaker looking to revitalise the classic horror franchise Camp Miasma.

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Kris meets Billy, played by the iconic Gillian Anderson, who played the film series original ‘final girl’ survivor, in the hopes of having her sign on to the new project.

As Kris gets to know the reclusive Billy, something much deeper begins to creep to the surface as the pair are thrust into an erotic, irreverant and gory tale.

Luna Leederville are celebrating the Perth premiere with a special winter screening by the fire, with special cocktails and tunes by DJ BEXX.

Check out the trailer below. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma premieres on Tuesday, 28 July at Luna.

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Author and satirist David Sedaris returns to tour Australia in 2027

OUTinPerth -
Celebrated author, humorist and brother to Amy, David Sedaris is coming back to Australia.
Read more

WestPride Archives to exhibit Gay Games history at 2030 event

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WestPride Archives will document Gay Games history with support from the state's LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Grants.
Read more

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OUTinPerth -
Universal Pictures have released the final trailer for Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey.
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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