Retiring MP Graham Perrett speaks about the importance of being a trans ally

Graham Perret, the member for the Queensland seat of Moreton in the federal parliament, will retire at the 2025 election.

This week he delivered his valedictory speech to parliament, highlighting the role he’s played as an ally to the LGBTIQA+ communities, and especially people who are transgender.

Perrett said he was particularly proud of the work done by the Parliamentary Friends of LGBTQIA+ Australians group that he helped form with Liberal-National member Warren Entsch and Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

Graham Perrett.

“I know it’s in good hands.” he said, “But, with my good friend and comrade Louise Pratt and Warren leaving soon, I am concerned that the 48th Parliament might not be ready for the US-style attacks directed at the trans community.

“In Queensland, in fact, some might say those attacks are already here. Bullies and fascists always seek small groups to target. They are not alone in seeking out the trans community in this way, trying to turn real people into an ‘other'”. Perrett said.

The retiring MP had some biblical advice for those who target transgender people.

“Remember that Jesus Christ is no weathervane. He loves all people always, not some people sometimes. He loves they and them and even you. If some politicians have become obsessed with how kids go to the loo, maybe it is time to leave the cult and go see a therapist.

“Dehumanising due to differences is a pathway to hell. It hollows out communities wherever it occurs, everywhere from Yeppen to Yeppoon.” Perrett said.

The retiring MP said it was not the role of politicians to use the lives of transgender people for political purposes, or to make decision about people’s private health choices.

“Sometimes bathrooms, pronouns and flags are merely political dead cats to distract from 34 criminal indictments or a nuclear policy with all the structural integrity of wet cardboard. Nevertheless, such attacks can be dangerous for people.

“An ABS study found that nearly thirty per cent of trans Australians have experienced suicidal thoughts. Suicidal ideation due to gender dysphoria is real. The coalition held a royal commission into the Home Insulation Program following the deaths of four young workers. So I am placing you all on notice right now: if you let politicians determine private health matters, kids will die.

“The young trans community needs kindness, courage and champions working for them right here under the big flag, because this building belongs to all Australians.

“Good people don’t ever let bullies win elections by targeting the vulnerable. I know that the Parliamentary Friends of LGBTQIA+ Australians will never let caring become a crime.” he said.

Prior to entering the parliament Perrett had worked as a teacher, solicitor and a political staffer. He won the Queensland seat in 2007 ousting former Howard minister Gary Hardgrave. Constituents sent him back to Canberra a subsequent five times.

He fulfilled the role of an assistant shadow minister in opposition under both Bill Shorten and Anthony Albanese but was not included in the ministry when the Albanese government came to power.