Reuben Kaye joins the cast of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

The musical Jesus Christ Superstar will return in 2025 and international cabaret star Reuben Kaye has just been added to the cast.

Kaye will play Herod in in Australian tour of the award winning Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated rock musical.

Hailing from Melbourne, Reuben has captivated global audiences with his electrifying performances and unapologetically bold persona. His standout shows, The Butch is Back, Live and Intimidating and EnGORGEd, have all received critical acclaim and solidified his status as a major name in comedy and cabaret across the globe.

Kate was last in Perth in January 2024 when he had an acclaimed season at The Rechabite.

The role of Pilate will be played by Peter Murphy in Sydney and Perth. Peter has performed in major shows and live concerts throughout Australia and the world for over 20 years. Highlights include starring as Galileo in We Will Rock You (London and Japan), Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar (Scandinavian tour), Nick Piazza in Fame, Featured Vocalist in Thriller – Live and Burn the Floor, and the Australian tours of Les Misérables, Rent and Shout!.

Robert Tripolino, the Australian actor who starred in the British production will be taking on the role of Jesus when the show arrives in Perth.

Robert Tripolino has numerous UK and Australian theatre credits including Marius in Les Misérables, Roger in Rent, Omar in Aladdin, Chino in West Side Story and Jamie in The Last Five Years.

On screen, he has appeared in Holding The Man, Upper Middle Bogan and Mr and Mrs Murder.

He will join Javon King as Judas and Mahalia Barnes as Mary in the cast of this celebrated rock

musical.

Caiaphas will be played by Elliot Baker, who was seen as Don Attilio in The Phantom of the

Opera for Opera Australia and Really Useful Group at the Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre

Melbourne, while Annas will be played by John O’Hara, most recently seen in Perth portraying Phil

Spector in the Australian tour of Tina The Tina Turner Musical.

Also appearing in the show is queer musical artist Adam Noviello, The Voice Australia alum Stellar Perry, and Ethan Jones who starred in the Perth production of The Boy From Oz and recently returned for The Rocky Horror Show.

The musical has recently marked its 50th anniversary. Jesus Christ Superstar was first released as a concept album, and after it found a lot of fans the full state production was mounted in 1970. Lloyd Webber and Rice would go on to create Evita, Cats, and the lesser-known musical Cricket.

The show is based on the Gospels’ accounts of the passion, the period just before the death of Jesus. Over the years the show as be performed as a stage musical, and as an arena concert production and many famous names have played the parts of Jesus, Judas and Mary Magdalene.

Over the years such luminaries as Yvonne Elliman, Ben Vereen, Paul Nicholas, Paul Jabara, Julian Clary, Alice Cooper, Rik Mayall, Tim Minchin, Melanie C and John Farnham have appeared in the show.

Everything’s Alright, I Don’t Know How to Love Him, and the show’s title track are the best-known numbers from Jesus Christ Superstar.

