Revealed celebrates the vibrant Aboriginal Art in Western Australia

An upcoming exhibition is showcasing the best new and emerging Aboriginal artists on the west coast.

This year the Revealed Exhibition will open on Friday 6 May and run until Sunday 24 July, a significant calendar shift that sees Revealed coincide with both NAIDOC and National Reconciliation Weeks.

Featuring the work of 100 new and emerging talents in 2022, the Revealed Exhibition has become a cornerstone of the WA arts calendar.

Revealed showcases the creative works of emerging artists at varying stages of their lives, from young people exploring photography and film to older people who have only recently started painting their Country or who are exploring new mediums and processes. In this way, Revealed offers a unique snapshot of emerging Aboriginal art practice from across Western Australia.

With over 250 works, the 2022 Revealed Exhibition features artists from 29 Aboriginal Art Centres and nine independent artists. Fremantle Arts Centre’s galleries will be filled with a vibrant breadth of painting, installation, textiles, photography, print media, video, jewellery, weaving and sculpture.

“Revealed is a joy and a celebration, for artists and our communities. The Revealed Exhibition brings together emerging artists at all stages of their lives and showcases Aboriginal art making in all of its diversity and complexity, revealing rich and multi-layered cultural conversations about our histories, our lives and our belongings,” said Fremantle Arts Centre Visual Arts Curator, Glenn Iseger-Pilkington.

“Walking through Revealed, you’re filled with a sense of wonder at the stories shared – from ancient narratives of the Dreaming to the funny quirks of Arts Centre life.”

Artists were selected for the 2022 Revealed Exhibition by a panel of industry experts comprised of Glenn Iseger-Pilkington, Sharyn Egan and Carly Lane.

“Revealed is a critical moment in the national calendar for Western Australian Aboriginal artists and connects deeply with Fremantle Art Centre’s overall curatorial commitment to connecting people through truth-telling and powerful narratives of place,” said Fremantle Arts Centre Director Anna Reece.

All works in the Revealed Exhibition are for sale.

Revealed Exhibition will be at Fremantle Arts Centre from Friday 6 May to Sunday 24 July.

Image: Dora Parker, Pukara (detail), 2021, acrylic on canvas, 110 x 85cm. Image courtesy the artist and Spinifex Arts Project.

