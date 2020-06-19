Revelation announce more exciting titles for Couched Film Festival

Revelation Film Festival have revealed a dozen more titles as part of their inaugural virtual film festival, Couched.

Screening from 9th to 19th July, Rev will present 25+ features and documentaries, as well as a selection of short films, Q&A’s and panel discussions.

Newly announced titles include Andrey Tarkovsky: A Cinema Prayer, documenting the life and work of a master filmmaker, a glimpse into the lives of German sex workers in Lovemobil, an exploration of sisterhood and family with Sisters: Dream and Variation and Fredik Gertten’s eye-opening investigation into housing affordability, Push.

Other features include Precarious, a unique detective film that celebrates pre-digital effects in cinema, and Willam Dafoe braves the chilling cold of Siberia.

The program is also loaded with Australian titles, such as A Family, The World’s Best Film, Bloodshot Heart and No Time For Quiet – a look into the Girls Rock! camp for girls, trans folks and gender diverse musicians.

Festival Director Richard Sowada says he is really happy with the way the program has shaped up.

“I can’t stop watching the trailers,” Sowada said.

“These films are top-shelf international film festival award winners and for us to secure such a great collection from around the world says a lot about the heart of the event and relationships we’ve forged with filmmakers over the years.”

Films will be available for rent for a 24 hour period through the festival from July 9th – 19th, and passes are on sale now. For more info head to revelationfilmfest.org

