Revelation Film Festival goes digital with Couched this July

Perth’s most exciting film festival is gearing up for an online program loaded with features, documentaries and world premieres from around the globe.

Revelation Film Festival have announced Couched, a digital film festival that will run this July, as the team plan ahead for a physical film festival later in 2020.

“We exist to show films, and that’s something we will continue to do. Most films will be available Australia wide for the duration of the fest and several will be made available internationally, ” says Jack Sargeant, Program Director.

“This gives us an opportunity to showcase movies across the world, and give people a small taste of what we do.”

Couched will run through Eventive, an online platform that caters for tailored viewing experiences, and will allow Couched to bring live panels, talks, presentations and short films to your homes.

Revelation has been working in the online space for some time says Festival Director Richard Sowada.

“We’ve had REVonDEMAND, our online streaming service of 200+ films for five years so we’ve been leading in that space for a fair while now.”

“Fortunately that experience and reputation has allowed us to dive deeply into the contemporary international film scene and surface with a program of 25+ new and stellar international feature, documentaries and shorts presented on a platform that delivers a first class audience experience.”

Revelation Film Festival’s past programs have brought some incredible LGBTIQ+ films to WA audiences, and given a platform to LGBTIQ+ stories from home including local transgender documentary It’s Not Just Me, and the story of the Gay and Lesbian Singers of WA; Singing For Our One True Heart.

Films will be available for rent for a 24 hour period through the fest, with titles available regionally, nationally and internationally.

Passes are on sale now via the Eventive platform and the full program will be released later this month. For more information head to revelationfilmfest.org

