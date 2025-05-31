Revelation Perth International Film Festival reveals its 2025 program

Ukrainian sci-fi film U Are the Universe will open the Revelation Perth International Film Festival on Wednesday 2 July leading a program of 45 features and more than 100 short films.

From outrageous animation and genre-defining horror to poetic coming-of-age tales and restored cinematic landmarks, the 2025 Revelation Perth International Film Festival will be running from 2nd – 13th of July at Luna Leederville, Luna on SX and The Backlot.

“As usual we’ve gone all the way in bringing the very best new and classic international cinema to WA audiences,” said Festival Director Richard Sowada.



“This year’s program features everything from sweaty punk realism and psychedelic cult journeys to iconic restorations to animations exploding with colour and power and some of the most acclaimed films direct from the international festival scene. Its global conversation told through the language of film.”

The Ukranian film that opens the festival tells the story of Andriy Melnyk, a space trucker who becomes the last human in the universe after Earth’s unexpected explosion.

This year is the festival’s 28th outing, and as always it’s program is filled with fascinating and boundaries pushing films, documentaries and screen content that you’re probably not going to see anywhere else.

Fresh from the Cannes Film Festival is Eddington, a contemporary Western black comedy from director Ari Aster. from director Ari Aster – arrives fresh from Cannes. Set in fictional Eddington, New Mexico, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the film explores themes of political polarization, misinformation and societal unrest, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler.

Another poignant highlight of this year’s program, Mr Burton is a British biographical drama delving into the formative years of Welsh actor Richard Burton, starring Harry Lawtey and Toby Jones.

The Norwegian animated musical comedy Spermageddon follows two sperm, Simen and Cumilla, on their journey to fertilize an egg. The film is an audacious exploration of sexual consent, safe sex practices and reproductive rights.

While The Last First Time, is a coming-of-age film about 18-year-old from a small town in Mexico experiencing love and self-discovery during a trip to Guadalajara which offers a candid portrayal of queer desire and the complexities of identity.

Gender, identity, and resilience shine through in S/he is still her/e, a powerful and creative meditation on the life of artist, musician, painter, magician and occult experimenter Genesis P-Orridge.

Short films remain at the very heart of Rev, and in 2025 the festival presents its most expansive program to date, with over 100 short works (including close to 40 from Australian filmmakers) screening across thematic showcases and as companions to feature presentations. These films span a diverse range of genres, styles, and voices, offering bite-sized cinematic experiences that are bold, urgent, and fiercely creative.

Dive into the full program the festival’s website.