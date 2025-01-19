Review | ‘A Simple Space’ is anything but basic

A Simple Space | The Aurora Speigeltent | til 16 Feb | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

The immensely talented contemporary circus troupe Gravity & Other Myths (GOM) are back for Fringe World 2025 with a performance that’s anything but basic.

A Simple Space is a testament to the group’s mission to do away with glitz and glamour and let their skills create the spectacle. As we enter the speigeltent, there’s no embellishment to be seen – just a bare stage with some standing lights. The performers appear in t-shirts and trousers, all coloured in neutral tones. It’s hard to know what to expect, evoking immediate anticipation.

From the calm, quickly comes chaos. The team snap into action, launching into eye-boggling stunts as seven bodies weave across the modest stage, using each others torsos, limbs and heads as tools to show off their acrobatic prowess. What’s more incredible is how tightly chereographed these movements are, as everyone falls into place at just the right time to catch their companion or launch them into the air.

Between these moments of ensemble extravaganza, the artists split into smaller groups to show off their individual talents and play with the captivated audience. The GOM crew display their skills in everything from balancing acts, to feats of endurance, even a high-speed strip skipping content between three castmates. It’s hard to look away as each moment unravels, and we wait with bated breath to see what happens next.

A Simple Space is set to a gorgeous original minimalist live soundtrack, and the one-man band even joins in on the action, innovatively using his body to make music and getting the audience in on the composition. Their commitment to creating a holistic, original piece of circus is what makes this show truly special.

Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in the joyful, unique wonder of A Simple Space this Fringe World season.

A Simple Space is running until Sunday, 16 February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au