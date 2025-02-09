Review | Athlete struggles to chase her dreams in ‘Tatami’

Tatami | Dir: Zar Amir and Guy Nattiv | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

At the beginning of this intense black and white film, Iranian judo champion Leila (Arienne Mandi) and her coach Maryam (Zar Amir who co-directs) are travelling by bus to the World Judo Championship in Georgia. Leila has trained hard and is excited by the possibility that she might win Iran’s first judo gold medal.

The camera brings the audience right into the action on the tatami mat as Arienne Mandi filmed all her own judo scenes, competing against actual Olympic athletes. The stakes are raised as Leila is victorious against successive opponents and gets closer to her goal.

Midway through the championship, Leila and her coach receive and instructions from the Islamic Republic that Leila has to feign injury and withdraw or the welfare of both their families will be at stake.

Iranian/French director Zar Amir and Israeli director Guy Nattiv know that in recent decades, the Iranian government has done everything in its power to prevent Iranians and Israelis from meeting each other at international events.

Their film is inspired by real people who struggled to achieve their dreams against political interference. They know of athletes who have risked their lives and freedom, such as rock climber Elnaz Rekabi who competed without her hijab knowing she would face death back home.

Zar was inspired by a judoka she met who went through the issues depicted in the political drama, and the Iranian boxer Sadaf Khadem, who fled Iran after being threatened for continuing her sport, was a consultant on the film.

Leila, who has a husband and a child back in Iran, is trapped in the claustrophobic confines of the stadium; trapped between following her dream and the mounting threats that she is receiving about the safety of her family. It is a ticking time-bomb.

Tatami screens as part of Perth Festival. Lotterywest Films at UWA Somerville is temporarily closed until Sunday 16 February. Stay tuned for new dates for this film.

Lezly Herbert