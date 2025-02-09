Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Review | Athlete struggles to chase her dreams in ‘Tatami’

Culture

Tatami | Dir: Zar Amir and Guy Nattiv | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 

At the beginning of this intense black and white film, Iranian judo champion Leila (Arienne Mandi) and her coach Maryam (Zar Amir who co-directs) are travelling by bus to the World Judo Championship in Georgia. Leila has trained hard and is excited by the possibility that she might win Iran’s first judo gold medal.

- Advertisement -

The camera brings the audience right into the action on the tatami mat as Arienne Mandi filmed all her own judo scenes, competing against actual Olympic athletes. The stakes are raised as Leila is victorious against successive opponents and gets closer to her goal.

Midway through the championship, Leila and her coach receive and instructions from the Islamic Republic that Leila has to feign injury and withdraw or the welfare of both their families will be at stake.

Iranian/French director Zar Amir and Israeli director Guy Nattiv know that in recent decades, the Iranian government has done everything in its power to prevent Iranians and Israelis from meeting each other at international events.

Their film is inspired by real people who struggled to achieve their dreams against political interference. They know of athletes who have risked their lives and freedom, such as rock climber Elnaz Rekabi who competed without her hijab knowing she would face death back home.

Zar was inspired by a judoka she met who went through the issues depicted in the political drama, and the Iranian boxer Sadaf Khadem, who fled Iran after being threatened for continuing her sport, was a consultant on the film.

Leila, who has a husband and a child back in Iran, is trapped in the claustrophobic confines of the stadium; trapped between following her dream and the mounting threats that she is receiving about the safety of her family. It is a ticking time-bomb.

Tatami screens as part of Perth Festival. Lotterywest Films at UWA Somerville is temporarily closed until Sunday 16 February. Stay tuned for new dates for this film.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

News

Austin ‘Aussie’ Trump wants Sophia Moermond and Louise Kingston to change their names too

0
The oddball MP is hoping the trend will catch on.
News

Writer and comedian Adam Kay to tour Australia

0
Kay is best known for his autobiography 'This is Going to Hurt'.
News

A new online movement is fighting against censorship and banned books

0
Author Rita Mae Brown has kicked off a movement highlighting banned books, including her own lesbian themed work.
History

On This Gay Day | Reverend Jerry Falwell got upset about Teletubbies

0
Instantly turning the children's TV character into a gay icon.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Austin ‘Aussie’ Trump wants Sophia Moermond and Louise Kingston to change their names too

0
The oddball MP is hoping the trend will catch on.
News

Writer and comedian Adam Kay to tour Australia

0
Kay is best known for his autobiography 'This is Going to Hurt'.
News

A new online movement is fighting against censorship and banned books

0
Author Rita Mae Brown has kicked off a movement highlighting banned books, including her own lesbian themed work.
History

On This Gay Day | Reverend Jerry Falwell got upset about Teletubbies

0
Instantly turning the children's TV character into a gay icon.
Culture

Take a listen to the intoxicating ‘Touch Me There’ by Ruby Gill

0
The singer says her upcoming second album is cheekier, looser, gayer and even more raw than her previous work.

Austin ‘Aussie’ Trump wants Sophia Moermond and Louise Kingston to change their names too

Graeme Watson -
The oddball MP is hoping the trend will catch on.
Read more

Writer and comedian Adam Kay to tour Australia

OUTinPerth -
Kay is best known for his autobiography 'This is Going to Hurt'.
Read more

A new online movement is fighting against censorship and banned books

OUTinPerth -
Author Rita Mae Brown has kicked off a movement highlighting banned books, including her own lesbian themed work.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture