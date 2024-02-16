Review | BarbieQ: 25 Years and Counting

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

BarbieQ: 25 years and Counting | Connections Nightclub | Until 18th February| ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

My thoughts driving into Northbridge for last night’s opening of Connections resident Drag Kween extraordinaire, was how does one as a lead performer/producer/choreographer incapsulate 25 years of material and wrap it into a one-hour show?

The answer came quickly, when six professionally-trained male dancers took to the stage and then from the shadows of the semi-darkened corner emerged Ms BarbieQ. Her stage presence alone even before the opening lyric lines of the song had the sold-out crowd erupting sending shock waves all the way down James Street.

With her parents seated in the front row and other noted Perthonality Drag Kweens’ in the audience, BarbieQ took us all down ‘memory lane’ by starting with acknowledging the dance program at Girrawheen High School as a kick start to her stage career.

Taking on jobs like a check-out ‘chick’ at a New Mart store broadened her observational skill and added some hilarious banter to the show, yet Barbie’s destiny and cherished dream was to be centre stage and performing. Last night’s show maintained that her choices were well-founded and her fans both old and new were there to show their love and support and to acknowledge all the hard work and determination that goes into making a star.

The song choices all reflected Barbie’s high energy signature style but the playlist was given a sharper edge with excellent LED background lighting by Amy Lee, who worked her magic creating a work of art in that one area alone.

My fave Barbie rendition from the Mamma Mia soundtrack, Does Your Mother Know? was given a high-kamp beach theme makeover complete with the lads wearing diving flippers and tossing beach balls…hilarious…through to a moody version of Belinda Carlisle’s Summer Rain, and Aqua’s Barbie Girl with everyone on stage wearing their matching fluoro-drenched ensemble. The amazingly responsive crowd were over the moon and still the hits kept coming.

Barbie did an impressive eight costume changes with Ms Serenity working at a frantic pace behind the black curtain. But even more shout-outs must go to Barbie’s back-up dancers, Nick, Haydn, Sam, Ethan, Jovi and Alex, they were all on point and it was a dream to watch their collective skill sets. Considering they had previously been dancing in the Dolly Parton show before this one, it’s no wonder their toned male torsos were all so finely chiseled.

I’ve already overshot my word count and there’s more that I could write here, so my advice is to grab your tickets for the next shows this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You will be rewarded with a dazzling and memorable show experience.

See BarbieQ: 25 Years and Counting until 18th of February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Terry Larder is the founder of Club West (1989-2015) and in this role over those years was the director/producer/compere/drag performer. He is keen to foster goodwill and nurture new and emerging artists both on-stage and off. He has been a writer for OIP since 2007, and has reviewed numerous shows as well as interviewed and written about Debbie Reynolds, Anthony Callea, James Morrison, Elaine Paige to name but a few. Terry also writes history articles for OIP and university publications.

Star Rating Guide

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.