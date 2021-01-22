Review | ‘Camp 3’ is a mountain of fun delivered by a trio of talent

Camp 3 | Connections Nightclub | Until Sat 23rd Jan | ★ ★ ★ ★



Local drag performers Perri Oxide, Donna Kebab and Sassie Cassie rip through a wide variety numbers in the hour-long roller-coaster ride of fun.

The trio begin their show with a joint lip-sync of Lady Gaga’s Marry the Night before taking turns to entertain an appreciative crowd at Connections Nightclub.

The highlights include discovering what it would be like if Sister Sassandra Cassandra arrived at the gates of heaven, clearly a lot of sass and attitude. There was a stunning floral number from Perri Oxide that was sung live, and Donna Kebab transformed into a fabulous strutting peacock.

All three appeared together for a comical number which saw them performing competing ballads; it was hilarious, vaudevillian and then managed to tip into the surreal.

Aside from learning what the technical definition of camp is, this show also featured some great disco moments with Sassie Cassie delivering her take on Gaga’s I Want You Love and Perri Oxide slipping on some boxing gloves to perform Christina Aguilera’s Fighter.

Along the way the trio were joined by two impressively skilled male backing dancers, one of whom did their own number, there was also an opera-singing comedian who just seemed to appear from nowhere. Maybe if you’d seen previous editions of the show Camp and Camp 2 you might have known, but it was a strange left turn as a first-timer to suddenly have performers join the proceedings with no introduction. After checking the poster on the way out I can tell you they were Flynn V and Claira.

Just a few years ago this trio of performers were taking their first steps into the world of drag, regularly appearing at amateur events trying out different ideas and personas, it amazing to see how much they’ve developed their wide range of skills.

Catch Camp 3 at Connections Nightclub, tickets available from Fringe World.

Graeme Watson is an editor at OUTinPerth. He has a background in journalism, creative writing, dance, theatre, radio and film working as a performer, producer and writer. Graeme writes for a variety of publications and has been working as a reviewer since 1997.

