Review | ‘Dating Amber’ explores the beauty of queer friendships

Dating Amber | Dir: David Freyne | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

There wasn’t much to do in Country Kildare in Ireland in 1995 but for the older teenagers – there was sex. Gossiping about who is with who and by how much, boasting about sexual achievements and taunting anyone who looked as if they might deviate from the heterosexual path even though gay marriage had been legalised two years previously.

Writer / director David Freyne returns to this small town (where the only way to fit in was to not be yourself) for his semi-autobiographical film. He admits that all the really bad bits are true and all the really embarrassing moments actually happened, but fortunately tragedy plus time equals comedy.

Amber (Lola Petticrew) and Eddie (Fionn O’Shea) are mercilessly singled out as most deserving of the relentless sexual taunting and this just adds to the burdens of their personal struggles. They decide to have a pretend relationship so they can get through the remaining time left at high school without the constant harassment.

They both make agonizing decisions – with Amber choosing escape and Eddie choosing assimilation. Despite struggling with her father’s suicide, Amber is secure in her sexuality and is planning to escape to London by saving up the cash. Eddie really struggles with himself and is determined to fight his sexual desires to prove to his father that he can follow him into the army.

There is great chemistry between the lead actors as they take tentative steps to explore what a bigger city has to offer, both stumbling around out of their depths. Their deep friendship contrasts with the feckless relationships of the rest of their cohort and is eventually what saves them.

Freyne dedicates Dating Amber to the Ambers and Eddies everywhere.

Dating Amber screens at Somerville as part of the Perth Festival from Monday 8 February to Sunday 14 February.

Lezly Herbert

