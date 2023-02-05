Review | Everybody’s welcome at ‘CLUB FREAK OUT!’

CLUB FREAK OUT! | De Parel | til Feb 18 | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

There are some offerings at Fringe World that truly capture the spirit of the festival.

There is certainly no shortage of talent across the breadth of this year’s program, and audiences are lucky enough to be able to catch an array of performance styles, genres and abilities everywhere we look.

Cue CLUB FREAK OUT!, an outstanding revue of local and national talent, with a rotating case of some of Fringe World’s best performers. What makes this show extra special is the way the on-stage talent is elevated with a more free, club-style presentation.

Rather than a sit-down hour of performance, Party Prince of Perth Flynn V invites revelers into their club for an extended late night outing full of spectacle and debauchery.

Chairs are cleared in favour of an intimate, up-close-and-personal affair, and space to hit the dancefloor and soak in all the pop-up club experience has to offer.

Flynn V is a welcoming host, clearly having a ball in their role as mischievous party-maker for the late night crowd. Though they’ve done an excellent job as curator and producer as well, Flynn truly shines as a performer, bringing burlesque, dance and fabulous costumes together in one brilliant package.

Club Freakers will be offered a new selection of fabulous performers with every outing – on this particular evening we were treated to the likes of the always delicious Sassie Cassie, the extraordinary Danisa Snake, the charming Adam Zapple, the gorgeous Skye Scraper and a selection of other outstanding drag, burlesque and cabaret stars.

If you’re looking to sample the best of Fringe World and get fired up for a fantastic night out, kickstart your weekend with an outrageous affair at CLUB FREAK OUT!

CLUB FREAK OUT! takes over the De Parel Spiegeltent every weekend this Fringe World Festival.

