Arrests over Northbridge glass attack

Police have charged two men over a violent attack on a man in a Northbridge car park.

A man in his 30’s was allegedly attacked by the two men in a car park between James Street and Roe Street around 4:30am on Friday 12th April.

He was punched, kicked and hit over the head with an object, believed to be a glass bottle. The man is believed to have lost consciousness and was later treated in Royal Perth Hospital.

Police have now arrested an 18-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man, both reside in Innaloo. The 18-year-old is facing a charge of unlawful wounding and will face court on Friday, while the older man has been charged with common assault and will face court on the 10th of May.

The victim has been at the Mustang Bar with friends before the group moved on to Connections Nightclub. He was intoxicated before he walked alone into the carpark behind the nightclub.

He shared his account with The West Australian.

“I think I was just going to the toilet behind the dumpster or something like that and got attacked,” he said.

“I just remember walking out of the carpark knowing something had happened, blood pouring all down my face.

“It was pretty bad.”