Review | ‘Godz’ is a party and a half with amazing feats

Godz | The Pleasure Garden | Until 19th Feb | ★ ★ ★ ★

Head First Acrobats premiered this show at Fringe World 2022 and now it returns for an encore season.

They’re the team who previously brought the very popular Railed and Elixr to the stage, and while this show does not have as strong a narrative running through the action, it’s still filled with impressive feats of strength, agility and balance.

The adults-only production follows Cupid (God of Love), Hercules (God of Strength), Apolo (God of Music and Arts) and Dionysus (God of Wine) as they paint the scene of Ancient Greece and bring audiences to the biggest party to hit Mount Olympus since 500 BC. All the action takes place under the eye of Zeus who offers some omnipotent advice and judgement.

From balancing on stacks of chairs piled as high as the roof of the Spiegel tent, to balancing off each other, and a variety of other contraptions, these boys showed they are really fit and incredibly strong.

There’s a lot of comedy in this show, and a big chunk of titillating nudity too. It’s an hour of fun and frivolity that went down well with the packed opening night crowd. From Greek Gods to highly excitable nuns, this show took us places.

See Godz until 19th February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Graeme Watson is an editor at OUTinPerth. He has a background in journalism, creative writing, dance, theatre, radio and film working as a performer, producer and writer. Graeme writes for a variety of publications and has been working as a reviewer since 1997.

Star Rating Guide

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.