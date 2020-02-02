Review | Kate Smurthwaite ponders the word ‘Bitch’

Bitch | Tiki AF | Until 16th Feb | ★ ★ ★ ½

The comedy show by Kate Smurthwaite: BITCH was sexy, thought provoking and full of opinion. She talks about the word ‘bitch’ and her relationship to it. She shares stories from her own life in a comedic way. These stories range from her relationship with her father, to her best friend that’s a lesbian, to her experience teaching English, to her friends girlfriends sex fetishes!!

Kate engages with her audience well. She manages to include everyone, especially all ages; catering for the millennial’s as well as the older crowd. A highlight for me would have to be her story about the ‘goo’…… ‘it’s a sex thing’ is the punchline! But you’ll have to pop down to the Tiki as Fk bar to hear the entire joke!

The venue is lovely. A great atmosphere. The staff were inviting and friendly. The seating is unreserved and you get to sit on comfy couches while sharing a drink with a friend or partner. Laughs were shared thanks to Kate.

Kate has been touring this show throughout the year, tweaking it here and there to make it more accessible and enjoyable for an audience. She has the confidence and willingness to share her personal stories with a strange audience which I think is admirable.

One criticism I would have is that Kate does speak quite fast so I missed some words and therefore jokes. But, the jokes that I heard (which was nearly all of them) I enjoyed, as I think you would too. The show runs for an hour, short and sweet! If you’re looking for a fun night out in Northbridge at a cute little upstairs bar, I would say grab your friends and head on down.

See Bitch until 16th of February at Fringe World.

Tia Cullen

