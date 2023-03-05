Review | ‘Lie With Me’ a tribute to first love and perils of hiding it

Lie With Me | Dir: Olivier Peyon | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Based on a hugely successful autobiographical novel by Philippe Bresson, this emotionally charged film takes us to the picturesque countryside of the south west of France. Acclaimed author Stéphane Belcourt (Guillaume de Tonquebec) returns to the small village of his childhood after 35 years, as an ambassador for the bicentennial celebration of a famous cognac and to launch his latest book.

Memories come flooding back from 1984 when he was a blond, bespectacled seventeen year old (Jérémy Gillet) making eye contact with the dark haired, charismatic Thomas (Julien De Saint Jean) in the high school corridor. Stéphane always knew he was gay, even though being gay wasn’t an option in the small town, but Thomas was popular with the girls and had a girlfriend.

When Thomas had asked to meet the young Stéphane at an abandoned gymnasium, and then later at lake of an old quarry, flashbacks recreate the intensity of a first love when that kind of love had to be kept a secret. As an only son who was expected to work the family farm, Thomas knew that he was trapped, while Stéphane who was already a promising writer, could escape.

While signing his latest book, Stéphane meets a young man who reveals himself as Thomas’s son Lucas (Victor Belmondo), even though he hadn’t had any contact since Thomas disappeared after high school and he didn’t know he had a son. As the two men spend more time together, the intensity of the affair is revealed, as well as its lasting impact on the future lives of the two young men and the impact to those around them.

Lie With Me is a tribute to the power of first love and the perils of being forced to hide it. It screens as part of the Alliance Française French Film Festival which will screen at Luna Palace cinemas from Wednesday 8 March until Thursday 5 April.

See AFFrenchFilmFestival.org for screening times and more information.

Lezly Herbert

