Review: ‘Salted Pretzels’ is a sweet romantic comedy

Salted Pretzels | The Blue Room | Until 21 Oct | ★ ★ ★ ★

Salted Pretzels in a romantic comedy for the 21st century written by talented local writer, broadcaster and performer Cezera Critti-Schnaars.

Clocking in a 60-minutes in length it’s short, sharp, funny and incredibly sweet.

Critti-Schnaars plays Dom, a young woman who is heading off on her latest blind-date, with good mate Ash waiting in the wings in case she needs a quick escape route.

Meeting at their favourite local eatery, where they’ve just started giving out complimentary salted pretzels while you wait for your order, Dom pleads with Ash to at least use a believable story if she gives the signal for him to step in and declare an emergency back home.

Ahead of Dom’s blind date arriving they separate and sit at different tables. Ash catches up with his good mate James who works at a local cafe, and soon mystery man Cassius arrives for his date with Dom.

Quickly though it becomes apparent that the ties between these four people are not as simple as we’ve been led to believe.

Watching on as the character’s play their game of relationships chess is the venue’s barman and waiter, beautifully played by Maitland Schnaars.

The Yirra Yaakin Artistic Director and acclaimed actor shows that every part can be a big part, even if you’ve got the least number of lines. Every line, each lifted eyebrow, and simple subtle glance from his character is perfectly delivered.

Anyone who has worked in hospitality will have experienced the joy of watching on as people interact in a bar or restaurant. The things they say about each other when one goes to the bathroom, or the way they change when their best friend, partner or crush appears on the scene.

They say perfect timing makes great comedy and this team operate like a Swiss watch, not missing a beat.

Oliver Hughes is captivating as best mate Ash, beautifully complimented by Ray Teakle as book-loving mate James. Tristan McInnes takes on the role of Cassius, who ends up with a very different date outcomes than he envisaged at the start of the evening.

There’s no denying that Cezera Critti-Schnaars is one of the great up-and-coming talents in Perth’s acting scene and here she nails the part of being an interesting, challenging, quirky focus of a romantic comedy delivering a modern take on the kind of role that actors like Meg Ryan, Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock built their career on.

The creative team is rounded out with director Emily McLean, producer Amber Kitney, lighting design from Jolene Whibley, sound design from Jess Myanda Moyle, costumes by Charli Strickland, and production management from Grace Crogan. Joshua Britiffe managed marketing and publicity and Philip La Rosa provided graphic design.

The only let down of this work is it’s pretty easy to work out where the action is going to lead us. Once you work out the eventual outcomes, we’re just passengers on a train waiting to get to the destination. A few more unexpected twists and turns would have improved the journey.

Ultimately this is a feel-good romantic comedy filled with heart that breaks down barriers and lets love rule.

Graeme Watson

