Review | Scott Agnew is the Queen of Scotland

Scott Agnew: Queen of Scotland | The Court | Until 16 Feb | ★ ★ ★ ½

A well engaged hour of hilarious Scottish banter mixed with universal gay themes in a light hearted and infectious manner. Although the thick Scots accent was hard to hear at times, the flow of content certainly made up for it.

A crowd of over 20 people it felt like a bigger audience then was actually present. A soul searching and deep self analyses done with a sense of spirituality, religion and everything in between.

A good role model of how someone can change their life even when the chips are down and, own who they are. Slightly frantic energy at times, thus breaking some coherence, however the man really tries his best to draw you in with his deep rooted Scottish vernacular.

At times a few jokes were lost in the ether, but on the whole an enjoyable hour of swearing, a bit of sex talk and light innuendo, something you would definitely expect from a gay Scottish comedian.

Smart, articulate and a little messy. A well deserved round of applause and laughs. The crowd was able to move with this Scotsman tale with a sense of rhythm.

His ruthless no holds barred spiel was like following a tennis match, you had to keep the focus in order to keep the pace.

If one could just slow the Scotsman just a tad, then that would have created more opportunity for shits and giggles.

Slow it down a wee bit laddy, ye’s alright!

See Scott Angew: Queen of Scotland at The Court until Sunday 16th February.

Sean Rubin

