Revived ‘Big Brother’ readies for first eviction

Big Brother returned to it’s original home on Channel Ten this week with a revived version of the show that promised to take it back to it’s roots.

After stints of both Nine and Seven in recent times, the show is back home at 10 where it’s returned to being mostly live rather than filmed in advance, there’s public votes for the evictions and a live stream that you can check in on day or night.

Mel Tracina has stepped up as the new host, and we got to meet a whole bunch of new housemates who have got everyone talking.

On Sunday night twelve housemates headed into the Big Brother house located at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast.

The first week saw housemates thrown off kilter after Big Brother failed to deliver any of their luggage for a few days which led to a lot of boys walking around in the underwear after the donated their shirts to some of the women in the house who were suddenly rethinking their choices of tight or skimpy outfits for their arrival.

As the week has progressed they’ve gotten to known each other better, done tasks set by Big Brother, run out of food regularly, spent time by the pool and had lots of deep meaningful conversations. One thing that is emerging is that the producers have filled the house with some people with diametrically opposed political opinions.

First in was Colin, he’s a 21 year old aspiring MMA fighter who spends all his time shadow-boxing and doing random push-ups. He addresses everyone as ‘bruh’ and calls the shower ‘showerski’ and refers to older women in the house as ‘mumski’. Colin has a questionable haircut and giant moustache. He’s fallen hard for housemate Holly and follows her around like a puppy dog.

Disability advocate Connor is often to voice of reason, but can brush other housemates up the wrong way as he’s a stickler for setting some rules. He likes to take charge in the kitchen and is always on the look out for people eating more than their fair share. When Holly scoffed down too many snakes and Kit-Kats he was not impressed with her behaviour. Connor has Tourette’s.

Housemate Vinnie is an 18-year-old barber from Victoria who is sweet and adorable, but when he headed into the diary room to cast his nominations for evictions we suddenly saw that he is an astute game player underneath.

Mia has Sri Lankan heritage and works at Bunnings. She’s big on inclusivity, representation and women getting a fair go. She’s had a tough week as housemates voted her ‘most annoying housemate’ during a task set by Big Brother, and then also suggested she could also qualify for ‘least memorable housemate’. Mia was dumbfounded when she found herself in a conversation between Michael and Bruce where they both put forward their belief that women should stay home and look after children, while men are better at being providers.

Edward is from South Australia and works in sales. He actually qualifies as ‘least memorable housemate’, but has come out of his shell a bit more towards the end of the week. Like many of the housemates Edward has expressed frustration that Holly and Colin keep going off for a bit of canoodling, while ignoring everyone else.

Alana is a social worker for Queensland, she’s 45 and admits she’s spent a lot of time out in the sun. She’s been disturbed by some of the comments she’s heard from other housemates who are at the more conservative end of the spectrum. We can’t help feel that Alana is biting her tongue quite a bit.

Tradie Bruce has lived a charmed life, he works with his brother and lives on a property owned by their parents, but seems oblivious to the privileges he has. He’s shared his strong opinions on gender roles, told the other housemates he believes that all women should be fit and healthy, while with Mia he shared his view that women do not earn less than men, it’s just men are more ambitious. As a teenager he had a breast reduction, which has left him with a misshapen nipple.

Thirty-year-old Coco has three kids and used to work in child care, she’s got a surfer vibe and been through a lot in recent years including the loss of her Dad, a marriage breakdown and some health issues. She’s carefully straddling all the different personalities in the house, but can be irked by some of the boys comments.

Emily hails from Western Australia and is a school teacher. She now happily married to her childhood best friend but has has challenging relationships in the past. She’s a school teacher, she’s got no time for people’s petty nonsenses. This week Big Brother gave her a secret mission to set up a surprise party where she had to move party supplies from one part of the house to another. She was not impressed to find a giant pinata donkey in the laundry.

Abiola is a singer and musician from Victoria, she’s described herself a the Black, fat, lesbian, of the household. The other housemates have been annoyed that she’s spent a lot of time sleeping, and even when people have been having emotional breakdowns Abiola has drifted off. She had a heated moment with Holly when the model started talking about how hard it is to be very attractive.

Michael is a 49-year-old publisher from New South Wales who describes himself has being “against the woke” and his comments have certainly ruffled a few feathers. He scored 13 points from his housemates in the secret eviction nomination voting, and he could be heading home on Sunday night.

Jane is the oldest housemate, she entered the Big Brother house one day later than the rest of the crew after the viewing public were given a choice between two potential housemates. On entry Jane was tasked with a game of hide and seek, if she’d not been found for 90 seconds she’d have been safe from nomination, but if caught she’d automatically be nominated. Connor found her in an air vent, so she could be heading home on Sunday.

Jane loudly voiced her displeasure about Colin and Holly making out all the time. It was only after Jane was voted in the public got her full bio including her love for Donald Trump.

Holly also hails from Western Australia and is a model who has worked in Los Angeles and Milan. She describes herself as a unicorn: fabulous, untamed, and impossible to ignore. She’s not gelled with the other housemates, except Colin, and scored a whopping number of nominations for eviction. At the end of Friday nights episode she was seen mulling over whether or not to quit the show and return to Europe.

It’s time to go for either Michael, Holly or Jane.

On Sunday night the first eviction is scheduled, and either Michael, Holly or Jane will be leaving. Is a triple eviction allowed under the rules?