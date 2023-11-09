Ricki-Lee shares new single ‘Ghost’ ahead of new album

Australian pop sensation Ricki-Lee is celebrating the release of her new single Ghost today, it’s also the singer and radio host’s 37th birthday!

The track is the third single from her upcoming album On My Own which fans will be able to get their hands on the 8th of March 2024.

This news will delight her loyal fans as it’s Ricki’s first new studio album in a decade. The new album promises to be worth the wait and will include her recent chart-topping singles On My Own and Point Of No Return.

The multi-platinum selling ARIA nominated artist said a lot of work had gone into the new record.

“Over the last 18 months I have poured my absolute everything into this album and without a doubt it’s my best work to date, I’ve never been prouder.” Ricki-Lee said.

As for the inspiration for the new single, it’s about the modern phenomena of being ‘ghosted’, rather than the spooky apparitions. Yet, there’s still some direct parallels to the experience in the lyrics.

“I wrote the song about being ghosted.” Ricki-Lee shared. “We’ve all been there, and it’s such a weird and frustrating thing to go through because you never really get any closure. It was actually a difficult song for me to write because it’s about losing someone I was extremely close to.

“One minute they were a huge part of my life, and the next day they were gone. It was like they died…but they didn’t…they just vanished out of my life one day. I was heartbroken.

“And what makes it worse is that we live in a world where social media keeps everyone connected – but sometimes it’s more like you’re being haunted by the person who ghosted you when you see their face popping up in your DM’s and watching everything you’re doing.” the singer explained.

Take a listen to the new tune.

