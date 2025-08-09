Rising star Georgina Hopson takes the lead in ‘Anastasia’ musical

Rising star of stage and screen Georgina Hopson (Titanique, Phantom of the Opera) will lead the cast of the upcoming musical tour Anastasia.

The hit Broadway musical will have its Australian premiere at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne in December 2025 before touring to Perth and Sydney in 2026.

Hopson says she can’t believe she’s going to be playing Anya, having loved the story of Anastasia since she was a youngster.



“I used to dress up as her and sing Journey to the Past on the trampoline,” Hopson said of her casting.

“I wish I could tell my younger self that this was happening, I think she would have passed out with excitement – which is honestly how I still feel about it!”

Hopson’s credits span the stage and screen, including Rose Dewitt-Bukater in Titanique, Christine Daaé in Phantom of the Opera, Stan’s hit drama Bump and TV mini-series Hoges: The Paul Hogan Story and in concert – Hopelessly Devoted: A Celebration of Olivia Newton-John.

Photo: Roy Beusker

Inspired by the mysterious tale of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov’s rumoured escape in the dawning days of the Russian Revolution, and the 20th Century Fox animated fairytale of the same name, Anastasia has been brought to life on the stage by the Tony Award-winning creative team of Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.



Anastasia is a lavish musical for all ages, transporting audiences from the twilight years of the Imperial rule to the euphoria and exuberance of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman named Anya sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Pursued by an army officer determined to silence her, she enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Photo: Roy Beusker

Directed by Tony Award winning director Darko Tresnjak, Anastasiapremiered on Broadway in March 2017 and received a Tony Award nomination for Best Costume Design in a Musical and won more than 15 major international awards including Best Musical awards in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

The book for Anastasia was written by the late five time Tony Award winning writer Terrence McNally, whose credits include Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, Kiss of the Spider Woman and Ragtime.



Music and lyrics for Anastasia were written by the renowned writing team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens. Further casting details will be announced in the coming months.

Anastasia will be at Crown Theatre Perth from March 2026. For more, head to anastasiathemusical.com.au

Featured image: James Terry