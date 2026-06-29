‘The Almighty Sometimes’ explores mental health via engagaing performances

There is no mystery as to why Kendell Feaver’s debut play The Almighty Sometimes is being programmed by artistic directors around the world. This powerful and realistic work presents a nuanced depiction of family bonds, individual freedoms and mental health.

Anna has been under the supervision of a psychiatrist and taking medication since before she entered her teenage years. Now, as she turns eighteen, there are significant changes ahead. Her psychiatrist, Vivienne, informs her that she will need to transition to an adult specialist. At the same time, she meets the charming Oliver, and a relationship begins to grow. As she enters adulthood, Anna seeks to step out from the shadow of her single mother, Renee, and live life on her own terms.

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Anna begins to question who she is without the medication she has been taking every day for most of her life. Her decision to stop taking it has far-reaching consequences for herself and those closest to her.

This award-winning play strikes a compelling balance between moments of humour and the stark realities of living with someone whose behaviour can become unpredictable due to mood swings, impulsivity and episodes of psychosis. At its centre are strong, nuanced performances.

Ana Ika delivers a compelling portrayal of Anna, carefully navigating the shifting facets of her character’s personality. If Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde represent extremes, Anna exists within the many shades in between. Ika’s performance avoids melodrama, instead offering a restrained and credible depiction of long-term mental illness.

Newcomer Harry Gilchrist makes an impressive debut as Oliver, capturing both the excitement of new love and the challenges that emerge. Alison van Reeken brings depth to Renee, portraying the gradual toll of long-term caregiving. Amy Mathews’ performance as psychiatrist Vivienne provides a measured counterpoint to Anna’s emotional volatility, embodying calm and control.

Director Emily McLean has crafted a production that allows each element of the story to resonate. The play not only explores the impact of mental health on individuals and their families, but also raises questions about how treatment can affect personality and creativity.

The Almighty Sometimes by Black Swan State Theatre is playing at the Subiaco Arts Centre until 5 July. Tickets are on sale now.