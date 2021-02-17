Rita Ora, Electric Fields, Montaigne & more join Mardi Gras line-up

International chart-topping pop star Rita Ora heads up a superstar line-up of entertainment planned for the 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday 6 March 2021.

The UK powerhouse behind hit tracks “Anywhere” and new release “Big”, Ora will light up the Sydney Cricket Ground with her performance. Transforming the venue into a sparkling showcase of LGBTQI+ culture and community, further entertainment on the night will include soulful electronic duo Electric Fields, ARIA Award-winning art-pop songwriter Montaigne, and indie pop darling G Flip presented by TikTok.

“The Parade is such a special event for the community,” said Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger. “It is a loud, proud and welcoming celebration of community spirit and connectedness.”

“The move to the SCG has presented us with a unique opportunity to add to the spectacle of the Parade with some truly awe-inspiring performances and we are thrilled to have a world-wide superstar in Rita Ora join this once-in-a-lifetime Parade. As always we have a few more surprises in store for the night, so keep an eye out” said Kruger.

The fun begins at 4pm when gates open to the public. Audiences will be treated to two hours of pre-Parade entertainment featuring renowned local DJs Kitty Glitter and Dan Murphy on the decks. Hosts with the most, Bob Downe and Julie McCrossin will add to the exciting atmosphere with witty banter, historical anecdotes and more than a few laughs, before crossing over to Nell Schofield and Kyle Olsen who’ll voiceover the Parade live.

A very special Welcome to Country curated by Ben Graetz will be performed at 6pm featuring Aunty Yvonne Weldon, singer/songwriter Scott Hunter, plus Koomurri dancers, NAISDA dancers, and Buuja Butterfly dancers.

Then at 6:30pm the crowd will be revved up as the Dykes on Bikes take to the stadium on their hogs to perform a lap, heralding the start of the glittering Parade, led with the First Nations and 78ers floats.

A limited final release of tickets to watch the Parade live from the Sydney Cricket Ground go on sale from 2pm AEDT today at www.mardigras.org.au.

For those that can’t join the action at the SCG, Parade partner SBS will be broadcasting the Parade live so audiences around Australia can watch from home, or at one of many Parade viewing events taking place in venues across the country.

Source: Media release

